Head-To-Head Review: Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) & Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unrivaled Brands and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86% Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Novo Integrated Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.53 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.98 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Novo Integrated Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novo Integrated Sciences beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

