HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $64.63 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $825.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

