Helix Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $150,021.69 and $33.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00030090 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

