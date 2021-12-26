HempCoin Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $15.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.49 or 0.99878509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.01311544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,571,723 coins and its circulating supply is 264,436,573 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

