Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,337 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 556,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

