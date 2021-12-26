Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 3,491,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

