Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

PFE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

