Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.3% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 1,004,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.