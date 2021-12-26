Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.22. 2,374,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.