Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,670 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.