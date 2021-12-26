Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,805 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.38. 1,706,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $498.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

