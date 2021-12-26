Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. 3,110,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

