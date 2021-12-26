Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $347.02. 1,061,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,747. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.14 and a 200 day moving average of $357.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

