Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $6.11 on Friday, hitting $435.00. 621,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,951. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.69 and its 200 day moving average is $405.00. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

