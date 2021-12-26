Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $2.41 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $635.71. 759,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.99 and a 200 day moving average of $564.97. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

