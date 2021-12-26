Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,917,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

