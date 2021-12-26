Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $216.62. 4,795,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.77. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.