Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $244.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

