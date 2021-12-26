Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $$28.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

