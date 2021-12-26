HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) versus Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Financial Analysis

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rooshine and HireQuest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HireQuest $13.81 million 20.29 $5.36 million $0.80 25.50

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Volatility and Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rooshine and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest 0 0 1 0 3.00

HireQuest has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given HireQuest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31%

Summary

HireQuest beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

