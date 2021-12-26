Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.79 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $686.64 million and $123.39 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003639 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,436,386 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

