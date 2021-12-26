Hiveterminal Token (HVN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,395.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $15,395.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

