Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $90.63 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,083,498,820 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

