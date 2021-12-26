Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 4.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 858.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $205.22. 2,374,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,646. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

