Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hong Kong Television Network and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11%

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $371.04 million 2.51 $23.66 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04

Hong Kong Television Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.