HOQU Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $275,313.29 and $551,292.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

