Hord (HORD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,316.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hord has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $151,316.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.19 or 0.07943390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,020.15 or 0.99890016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,971 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

