Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.13

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $5.19 million and $116,688.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

