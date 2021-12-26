Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 2,091,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,093. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

