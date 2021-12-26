Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.57. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

