Huobi BTC 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.40 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $50,707.88 or 0.99819357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $1.40 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

