HyperDAO (HDAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.77 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $311.38 million and $4.77 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

