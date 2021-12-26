Hyperion Price Up 101,664% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $103.76 million and $50.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 101,664% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

