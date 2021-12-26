ICHI Price Tops $5.42 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00010614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $21.96 million and approximately $56,751.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,049,230 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

