Idle (IDLE) Trading 31.5% Higher This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Idle has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $30,261.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,956,824 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

