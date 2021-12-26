Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

ITW stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,418. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

