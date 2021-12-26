IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

