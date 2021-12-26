IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

PXD stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 913,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,859. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

