IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,053,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,137. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

