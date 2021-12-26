IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $253.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

