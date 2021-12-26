IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,381,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,818. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.