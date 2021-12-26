IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 3,187 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 220.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $5,208,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,573,741 shares of company stock valued at $429,018,987. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.36. 1,965,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.19 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

