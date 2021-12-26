ImageCash Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ImageCash has a total market cap of $13,530.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.82 or 0.07968668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,704.92 or 0.99967608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

