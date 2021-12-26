ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $91,166.52 and approximately $68,950.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,955,920 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

