Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 520 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,438.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

