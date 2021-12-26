Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 520 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,438.70.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
