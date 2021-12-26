InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in InMode by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

