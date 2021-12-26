Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

INO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 4,013,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,646. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

