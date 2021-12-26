Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total value of C$345,318.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$515,200.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$52.48. 601,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,706. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.59. The company has a market cap of C$61.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.5999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

