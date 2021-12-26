Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$66.62. 40,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,725. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.