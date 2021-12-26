Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,114,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945,930 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.27% of Intel worth $592,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,189,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

